Nashville Sounds come up short against Norfolk Tides, 11-8

Nashville, TN – Despite an unbelievable catch from Sal Frelick in right and a trifecta of home runs hit by Keston Hiura, Patrick Dorrian and Jon Singleton, the Nashville Sounds (8-6) fell 11-8 to the Norfolk Tides in front of a sellout crowd of 10,042 fans at First Horizon Park on Saturday.

The defensive highlight of the series and quite possibly the season came via Frelick’s unreal catch in the third inning. Entering as a defensive replacement in the third inning, the No. 27 prospect in baseball (MLB Pipeline) hustled then leapt diagonally to glove a line drive clubbed by Norfolk’s Connor Norby that would have spelled extra bases. Instead, it gave the Sounds a 1-2-3 inning.

It was another multi-homer night for Sounds hitters. Hiura got in on the action with his fifth of the season, a two-run blast to left that gave Nashville a 2-1 advantage in the first.

Dorrian went deep to left in the sixth for his first four-bagger of the year, before Singleton’s three-run shot to the deepest part of the park pulled the Sounds within three in the ninth. However, the Sounds were unable to come up with a six-run ninth inning to drop their second game of the series.

Abraham Toro led Nashville offensively, contributing three hits, a double, two RBI and a walk in his 3-for-4 performance. Hiura touched home twice on the night to lead the team, while seven of the Sounds’ nine batters in the starting lineup reached base.

Strong bullpen work late kept the Sounds in the game over the final two innings. Ethan Small (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K) struck out the side in the eighth. Alex Claudio (1.0 IP) worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to hold the Tides to 11 runs.

Starter Caleb Boushley (0-1) was dealt his first loss as a Sounds starter since April 12 of last year. He went 4.0 innings and four batters in the fifth, allowing seven runs (all earned) on nine hits.

Pedro Fernandez (0-0, 2.25) will start for Nashville in the series finale tomorrow. Left-hander Drew Rom (1-0, 5.40) gets the start for Norfolk. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm central at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Tonight’s sellout was the first of the 2023 season and the 122 nd in First Horizon Park history.

in First Horizon Park history. Jon Singleton extended his hitting streak to nine games (1-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI). He is batting .333 (12-for-36) with three home runs and six RBI during the streak. It is tied for the fourth-longest active hitting streak in the International League.

Keston Hiura (1-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K) is tied for fourth among league leaders in home runs with five.

Along with his amazing defense, Sal Frelick (0-for-2, R, BB) has reached via catcher’s interference in back-to-back games.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.