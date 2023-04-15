Austin Peay State University Softball takes doubleheader from Lipscomb

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team used a pair of three-run home runs to power its way past Lipscomb, Saturday at Draper Diamond, as the Governors swept their ASUN Conference doubleheader versus the Bisons by 6-0 and 11-1 finals. With the two victories, the Govs (22-14, 10-4 ASUN) have won already four of their first five ASUN Conference series weekends.



Game 1

Austin Peay 6, Lipscomb 0

Austin Peay State University would jump out in front by taking advantage of a couple of Lipscomb (17-22, 5-9 ASUN) errors to score a pair of runs in the second inning.

Kylie Campbell would open the inning with a single and get into scoring position by stealing second.

After a fly out, Skylar Sheridan would hit a ground ball to third, but the Bisons first baseman misplayed the throw and allowed Campbell to score.

But she then made a second error, as her throw to second base to get Sheridan was high and got past the Lipscomb outfielders allowing Sheridan to come all the way around to score, making it 2-0.

The score would remain that way until the fourth, when Sheridan cranked a ball out over the center field fence for a three-run homer, which also scored Campbell and Gabi Apiag, to make it 5-0 Govs.

Those runs would be more than enough for Govs starter Jordan Benefiel, as the junior right hander shutout the Bisons five hits, while walking five and striking out five.

The APSU Govs would add-on one final run in the sixth, with Lexi Osowski-Anderson opening the inning with a double and score a batter later on a single by Apiag, for the 6-0 final.

Game 2

Austin Peay 11, Lipscomb 1

Austin Peay State University would jump on the Bison right away in the first inning of the nightcap, with Megan Hodum and Morgan Zuege reaching on a single and base on balls to start the inning, followed by a towering home run deep over the left field fence by Osowski-Anderson to give APSU a 3-0 lead.

Things would go from bad to worst for the Bisons in the second inning, as the Govs used four hits two errors and a walk against three different Lipscomb pitchers to score seven times to balloon their lead out to 10-0.

Sheridan and Osowski-Anderson would drive in two runs each in the inning, with a double and a single, while Zuege and Campbell had RBI singles and Emily Harkleroad scored a run for the Govs on a sacrifice bunt.

Austin Peay State University starter Samantha Miener (3-5) and reliever Ashley Martin would take it from their as they only allowed Lipscomb one run on six hits, while walking two and striking out two.

The APSU Govs would closeout the game’s scoring with a run in the top, coming on an RBI single by Zuege.

Inside the Boxscore

The Game 1 shutout was Jordan Benefiel’s eighth of the season, the third most by a Govs pitcher in a single season in program history.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson has hit a home run in three of the APSU Govs last four games.

The shutout was the APSU Govs 10th as a team this season, marking the fourth time in the program’s 38-year history where they recorded double-figures in shutouts in a single season.

With her five strikeouts, Jordan Benefiel now has 162 for the season, the 10th most by a Govs pitcher in a single season.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson’s Game 2 home run was the 30th of her career, making her the fourth Govs softball player in program history to reach that milestone.

The five RBIs by Lexi Osowski-Anderson in Game 2 is her career single-game high.

The three RBIs by Skylar Sheridan in Game 1 ties her career single-game high.

Tickets

For information, or to buy tickets to any other home softball games this season, go online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team concludes its three-game ASUN Conference series with Lipscomb on Sunday at 1:00pm with a single game.