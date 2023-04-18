APSU Women’s Golf finishes ASUN Championship in 10th Place

Owens Cross Roads, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a final-round 304 and finished its first ASUN Conference Women’s Golf Championship in tenth place with a score of 929, Tuesday, on the Highlands Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

Austin Peay State University shot its best score of the tournament in the final round and picked up a spot on the leaderboard, finishing eight shots behind ninth-place Eastern Kentucky and 10 shots behind eighth-place Jacksonville State. The Governors beat 11th-place Stetson by one stroke and 12th-place Bellarmine by eight strokes.

Lipscomb carded a final-round 295 and won the ASUN Championship with a score of 904. The Bisons beat second-place Florida Gulf Coast by two shots and third-place Central Arkansas by three shots. Lipscomb’s Lauren Thompson earned individual medalist honors after shooting a two-over 218 for the tournament.

Playing in her final collegiate tournament, Taylor Dedmen used three birdies to card the best round of the day by a Governor with a two-over 74. Dedmen picked up 13 spots on the leaderboard in the final round and finished tied for 27th place with a score of 232. Dedmen finished the tournament as one of just eight players in the field to record an eagle.

Austin Peay State University’s top individual finisher, Kady Foshaug used three birdies to card a three-over 75 in the final round. Foshaug moved up seven spots on the leaderboard in the final round and finished the tournament tied for 23rd place with a score of 231. Foshaug finished the tournament tied for second in par-three scoring at even par.

Erica Scutt also used a trio of birdies to shoot a three-over 75 in the third round at the par-72, 6,150-yard course. Scutt gained 13 spots on the leaderboard on the final day of the event and finished tied for 33rd with an aggregate score of 234.

Also playing in her final collegiate tournament, Shelby Pleasant shot an 80 in the third round and finished tied for 27th place with a score of 232. Rounding out the lineup for APSU, Kaley Campbell shot an 80 and finished the ASUN Championship in 59th place with a score of 247.

