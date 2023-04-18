80.7 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Softball's Jordan Benefiel earns TSWA Pitcher of the...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Softball’s Jordan Benefiel earns TSWA Pitcher of the Week, again

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball's Jordan Benefiel receives Pitcher of the Week Award

APSU SoftballNashville, TN – For the second straight week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball’s Jordan Benefiel was selected as the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Collegiate Pitcher of the Week.

Benefiel, a junior righthander from Pendleton, Indiana, threw 13 shutout innings versus Lipscomb this past weekend, including a 6-0 complete-game, five-hit, shutout in the first game of the series, striking out five, while finishing the weekend by throwing the first six scoreless innings of a 7-0 shutout victory in the series finale versus the Bisons, giving up five hits and striking out five.


She had now gone her last four starts, covering 27 total innings, without giving up a run.

The two wins this past versus week improve Benefiel to 17-6 overall on the season, with a 1.73 ERA and 167 strikeouts, and 9-0 in ASUN Conference play, with a 0.53 ERA in her 10 conference starts.

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department plans Barker Street water outage, road closure for water valve replacement
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online