Austin Peay State University Softball’s Jordan Benefiel earns TSWA Pitcher of the Week, again

Nashville, TN – For the second straight week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball’s Jordan Benefiel was selected as the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Collegiate Pitcher of the Week.

Benefiel, a junior righthander from Pendleton, Indiana, threw 13 shutout innings versus Lipscomb this past weekend, including a 6-0 complete-game, five-hit, shutout in the first game of the series, striking out five, while finishing the weekend by throwing the first six scoreless innings of a 7-0 shutout victory in the series finale versus the Bisons, giving up five hits and striking out five.

She had now gone her last four starts, covering 27 total innings, without giving up a run.

The two wins this past versus week improve Benefiel to 17-6 overall on the season, with a 1.73 ERA and 167 strikeouts, and 9-0 in ASUN Conference play, with a 0.53 ERA in her 10 conference starts.