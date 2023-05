Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working on a crash with injuries at Rossview Road at Rollow Lane. The crash occurred at approximately 4:41pm and the roadway is currently shut down in all directions.

The status of the motorcyclist is unavailable at this time and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

There is no other information available at this time.