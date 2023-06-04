77.1 F
Clarksville
Sunday, June 4, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Shooting on Parkway Place
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Shooting on Parkway Place

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call regarding a shooting that already occurred at approximately 1:15pm, in the area of 1249 Parkway Place.

When CPD officers arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle that had crashed into a dumpster, and the female driver had a gunshot wound. She has been flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and her status is unknown at this time.

It is believed that the individuals involved were familiar with one another and officers are actively seeking those involved.


Anyone with information regarding this incident or video surveillance footage is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Previous articleAct Fast: Recognize the Signs of Stroke and Save a Life!
Next articleCharlotte Knights rally in the Ninth to take down Nashville Sounds, 10-8
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online