Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that at 7:25am this morning, Wednesday, June 7th, 2023 a silver SUV crossed over into the wrong traffic lane into the eastbound lanes.

This caused a collision with two other SUVs, a pickup truck, and a Semi Truck. This chain of events caused injuries to three individuals.

One of the individuals was treated and released, but two are in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing; names and preliminary findings will not be released.