Nashville Sounds come out of the gate fast in 7-4 win over Gwinnett Stripers

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (36-31) exploded with seven runs in the first four innings, holding on late to take their fifth-straight win over the Gwinnett Stripers (29-39) 7-4 in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday night at First Horizon Park.

Sal Frelick established himself as the main character in tonight’s contest early. With the bases loaded in the second, Frelick lined a double into the right-field corner to clear the bases. Mike Brosseau followed with an RBI single, plating Frelick and making it 4-0 after two.

Nashville tallied a couple more runs in the third thanks to back-to-back RBI doubles from Cam Devanney and Skye Bolt. Then, Frelick leads off the bottom of the fourth with his first homer of the season into The Band Box for the Sounds’ seventh run of the night.

Janson Junk (3-4) notched Nashville’s 10th quality start of the season with a solid 6.0 innings for the win. The right-hander struck out four Stripers and scattered seven hits while allowing three runs (all earned) in the process. Relievers Darrell Thompson and J.B. Bukauskas (S, 1) went the rest of the way, with Thompson striking out four in 1.2 one-run innings and Bukauskas getting the final four outs for the save.

All nine of the Sounds hitters reached in the contest. Devanney led the hit column with his 4-for-4, two-double effort, the first four-hit game of his professional career. Frelick ended 2-for-3 with two runs, two extra-base hits, and a season-best four RBI. Bolt also tallied multiple hits as part of Nashville’s 12-hit night.

The Nashville Sounds will attempt to do one of the toughest things in Minor League Baseball – pull off a six-game sweep tomorrow. The Brewers’ number seven prospect (MLB Pipeline) Robert Gasser (5-1, 4.65) takes the bump for Nashville. The Gwinnett Stripers’ starter is to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm CT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Sal Frelick logged four RBI, tying his professional career high. His last four RBI came on September 14th, 2022, with Nashville vs. Jacksonville (2-for-5, 2 HR).

Since rejoining the Sounds on June 14th, Frelick is batting .455 (5-for-11) with a double, homer, five RBI, three walks, and five runs.

Janson Junk picked up his first win since April 21st at Jacksonville, ending a four-game losing skid. It was also his second quality start this month.

Cam Devanney knocked four hits tonight, the most in a single game in his professional career. In nine June games, Devanney is batting .327 (17-for-52) with eight doubles, a triple, two homers, nine RBI, and nine runs.

11,167 fans were in attendance tonight, the seventh sellout of the season at First Horizon Park and the 128th in ballpark history.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.