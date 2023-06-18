Marsha Blackburn Warns Of Chinese Communist Party’s Use Of AI To Abuse Human Rights, Target Citizens

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Human Rights and the Law, warned of authoritarian governments like the Chinese Communist Party using artificial intelligence (AI) to further their surveillance operations.

Communist China Is Using AI To Enhance Surveillance Of Uyghurs

“I’ve watched what has happened in China and how they are using AI to grow the surveillance state. They’re very aggressive in this, and we know that they have used it. A good example is the way they have exploited vulnerabilities in Apple’s iPhone – in the iMessage system – to surveil and track the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province. The CCP uses facial recognition as a part of their tracking.” – Senator Blackburn

The CCP Aims To Be Global Leader In AI By 2030, Threatening U.S. Innovation And Values

“In the 2017 National AI Development Plan that they brought forward, China declared its goal of becoming the world leader in AI by 2030. And [China’s] pursuing this – they’re the most aggressive filer of patents for AI technologies. They are constantly challenging our innovators through the PTAB process. So, we should be watching their goals, and this should concern each and every one of us who cares about preserving the freedoms and the democratic values that we hold here in America.” – Senator Blackburn

As AI Develops, U.S. Needs To Consider China’s Ambitions