Nashville Sounds hold off Norfolk Tides for 3-2 victory at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (40-34) held off multiple late Norfolk rallies to secure a 3-2 triumph over the Tides (48-26) on a scorching Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. The win finished off a 12-game homestand in which Nashville went 9-3, including a series split against Norfolk, and locked up a 40-34 record in the season’s first half.

The Sounds wasted no time getting on the board. Skye Bolt parachuted a ball between two Norfolk outfielders in the bottom of the first and took advantage of the ensuing confusion, cruising into third with a triple. He strolled home on Brice Turang’s double to deep left.

Norfolk plated an unearned run in the third to tie the contest, but Josh VanMeter put the Sounds back in front 2-1 with a solo blast in the fourth. It was VanMeter’s third homer in two games, as he mashed two on Friday night. Nashville added another in the sixth when Patrick Dorrian was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, but that was all they would get as the left the bags juiced.

Rehabbing Milwaukee right-hander Jason Alexander pitched very well in his first appearance for Nashville, tossing 4.2 innings and allowing just one unearned run. A parade of relievers consisting of Darrell Thompson (W, 2-2), Abner Uribe, J.C. Mejia and J.B. Bukauskas (S, 2) polished off yet another strong game from Nashville pitchers. Bukauskas came on in the ninth, allowing a run but inducing a game-ending 1-4-6-3 double play to clinch the victory.

Skye Bolt had the Sounds’ sole two-hit day. Josh VanMeter reached four times, homering and drawing three walks. Ramon Rodriguez led the way for Norfolk, slashing three hits.

The Nashville Sounds will enjoy two days of vacation before heading to Memphis to start the second half of the International League season on Wednesday, June 28th. Starters for the Sounds and Redbirds are to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm CT from AutoZone Park.

Post-Game Notes

Rehabbing Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jason Alexander went 4.2 innings in his start, allowing one unearned run on four hits and striking out three.

Brice Turang extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He’s batting .283 (13-for-46) with seven runs, four doubles, three homers, and 15 RBI during the streak, which began on June 13th.

VanMeter hit homers in consecutive games for the first time since June 8th & 10th, 2021 with Triple-A Reno. The last time the infielder homered three times in two games (or less) was April 29th, 2019 with Louisville – he hit all three homers in one game at Toledo.

The benches cleared in the bottom of the sixth inning after Patrick Dorrian was hit by a pitch from Norfolk southpaw Darwinzon Hernandez. Dorrian, Hernandez and Nashville catcher Payton Henry were all ejected by home plate umpire Austin Jones.

