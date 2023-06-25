TDOT reports Broadway Bridge Replacement Project to require short-term closure of the bridge

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be closing the Broadway Bridge in downtown Nashville for three full days next week. The brief closure is taking place to compensate for a work pause due to a large event during the long-term, eight-week closure next month.

The bridge on State Route 1/Broadway will be closed from 10th Avenue to 12th Avenue on June 19th at 8:00pm continuously until June 23rd at 5:00am. Traffic will be able to navigate around the closure by utilizing Church Street and Demonbreun Street shown in the detour map.

Kiewit crews will be conducting the work ahead of the long-term closure in July to compensate for a brief pause for the SEC Media Days event at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

TDOT worked with the SEC, Grand Hyatt, and other local stakeholders to formulate a plan that would keep the project on schedule as well as avoid disruptions for guests and media members.

The pre-planned, long-term closure will begin July 5th and last until September 7th, but all work will be paused for the event, July 17th at 5:00am until July 21st at 5:00am.

During both closure periods, 11th Avenue North will be closed from McGavock Street to Porter St. but access to 10th Avenue and 12th Avenue will remain open.

More information can be found on the project web page and a live stream of the project is accessible 24/7.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

