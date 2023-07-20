76.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, July 20, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County under Flood Watch until late this afternoon
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flood Watch until late this afternoon

News Staff
By News Staff
Flood Watch

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. The Flood Watch is in effect until 6:00pm CT this evening.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

Significant rainfall has already occurred this morning across portions of the watch area and additional thunderstorms are expected to move across the region later this morning and afternoon.


You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Counties Affected

Cannon County, Cheatham County, Clay County, Cumberland County, Davidson County, De Kalb County, Dickson County, Fentress County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Macon County, Montgomery County, Overton County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Van Buren County, Warren County, White County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.

Previous article
Choosing the Right Dental Floss
Next article
Fort Campbell Teen Xavier Branch Wins Midwest Military Youth of the Year in Regional Competition
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online