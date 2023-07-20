Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flood Watch until late this afternoon

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. The Flood Watch is in effect until 6:00pm CT this evening.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

Significant rainfall has already occurred this morning across portions of the watch area and additional thunderstorms are expected to move across the region later this morning and afternoon.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Counties Affected

Cannon County, Cheatham County, Clay County, Cumberland County, Davidson County, De Kalb County, Dickson County, Fentress County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Macon County, Montgomery County, Overton County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Van Buren County, Warren County, White County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.