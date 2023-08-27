Marsha Blackburn Report: Standing Up To The New Axis Of Evil

Washington, D.C. – Everyone wants to see captured Americans return home safely, but that should be accomplished without conceding our nation’s future security.

The Joe Biden administration’s recent $6 billion payout to Iran for United States hostages will only incentivize terrorism and endanger the lives of even more of our citizens.

I made my concern clear in a letter to the Biden White House: the U.S. should never negotiate with terrorists.

Weekly Rundown

Recent reporting indicates that YouTube and Google are illegally collecting and distributing children’s data by serving targeted advertising to viewers watching child-directed content. I penned a letter to the Chair of the Federal Trade Commission demanding an investigation into these reports and urging the FTC to take strong steps to stop YouTube and Google from collecting data from any user known to be under 13.

As we mark the 103rd anniversary of the 19th Amendment’s ratification – which guaranteed women the right to vote – I join so many women in reflecting upon the importance of that moment and the incredible progress women have made over the last century. Women are leaders, changemakers, and pioneers, and we must continue to champion them so that future generations of girls will believe that they can achieve anything they put their minds to. Read more here.

This week, I continued my 95 County Tour. In Crockett County, I was pleased to hear about the great strides they have made in making broadband more accessible and affordable to customers in rural areas. In Haywood County, I had the opportunity to see the progress at Ford BlueOval City which will continue to bring high-paying jobs to West Tennessee. I met with the County Executive in Tipton County to discuss their great work addressing the regional wastewater system.

I attended a roundtable at the University of Tennessee Martin’s Somerville Center in Fayette County to discuss how state and local officials can develop new and creative ways to combat the fentanyl crisis. I joined the Tennessee Future Farmers of America in Wilson County where I saw the bright future of our agriculture industry.

I visited local officials and community leaders in Cumberland County and Roane County to hear more about the work they are doing to bring high-paying and dependable jobs to their communities. In Monroe County, I spoke with the Sheriff and Mayor about how the open border is impacting their community. In Meigs County, I had an in-depth discussion about how my Rural Health Agenda will allow medical facilities to expand in our rural counties.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI