Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting September 9th, 2023

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of the repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

Continuous, the bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct it. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal at each bridge.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements that include Grading, Drainage, and Construction of Retaining walls along SR 112 / SR 76.

Daily, from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

Cheatham County – I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Cheatham County from the Williamson County Line (LM 0.00) to the Davidson County line (LM 7.15)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures in both directions for guardrail installation, degrassing, and milling operations. (MM 184-191)

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River (LM 4.08)

9/8 at 8:00pm continuously until 9/11 at 5:00am, there will be a lane closure in the right lane of the EB direction from Friday to Monday for expansion joint repairs. MM 188

Davidson County – I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from U.S. 70S (SR1) (LM 4.71) to near U.S. 70 (SR 24, Charlotte Pike) (LM 9.61)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating for striping operations.

Davidson County / Rutherford County – I-24

Survey- Median Jersey Barrier Catch Basins

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be rolling inside lane closures on I-24 EB and WB for survey work. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Blvd (Exit 85).

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closure for detail striping items along I-65 NB and SB. Lane closures will be required in each direction for the installation detailed striping items. (MM87-96)

I-65 bridge repair at Rivergate

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from near the Rivergate exit for bridge repair activities. Rivergate exit will be closed and a detour in place

Davidson County – I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm and 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.



Continuous Closure, Oakes Drive will be closed for traffic coming from Old Hickory Blvd., a detour will be in place. One turn lane from OHB onto I-65 NB will be closed while the median is removed and relocated.

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane, and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a temporary nighttime lane closure to remove guardrail, set barrier rail, and install an attenuator at each location listed.

MM 179- 180

MM 180-185

MM 190-192

MM 191-193

Humphreys County / Hickman County

The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, (excluding weekends) there will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both directions for pavement markings and bridge repair work. (MM 141 – 149)

Robertson County – I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

9/8 – 9/10, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary exit closures on I-65 NB and SB at Exit 117 for tying the grade in from SR52 to the new ramps. Only one direction of on/off ramps will be closed at a time.

The resurfacing of I-65 from Sumner County line to the bridge over Honey Run Creek (MM 112).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for milling and paving. (MM 104 – 112)

Scheduled Maintenance Work

Davidson County – I-440

Concrete and curb Removal. Replacing Island and Curb Area With Asphalt

Nightly, 9/11 – 9/13 8:00pm – 5:00am, Complete EB ramp closure at exit 6

Montgomery County – I-24

Pothole Patching and debris clean up to prevent ponding of water on I-24 Bridge over Red River EB

LOOK AHEAD: 9/16, 6:00am – 11:00am, the resurfacing on U.S.31A (SR 11) from the Rutherford County Line (LM 0) to SR 96 (Murfreesboro Rd.) (LM 7.41), including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay.

Davidson County – I-40

Milling and Paving

9/12, 8:00pm – 5:00am, EB lane one will be closed for milling and paving activities

LOOK AHEAD: 9/14, 8:00pm – 5:00am, EB lane one will be closed for milling and paving activities

Davidson County – I-65

Mill and Fill as needed

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, Alternating lane closure in both directions (MM 95-97)

