APSU Football’s Mike DiLiello, Kam Thomas receive UAC Honors after Record Setting Performances

Clarksville, TN – After a pair of record-setting performances, Austin Peay State University (APSU) quarterback Mike DiLiello and wide receiver Kam Thomas were named the United Athletic Conference’s Offensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, the league announced Monday.

­DiLiello and Thomas – who were both honorable mentions for this week’s Stats Perform National Player of the Week awards – are the first Governors to earn weekly honors from the UAC. Last season, DiLiello was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Offensive Player of the Week once while Thomas earned one Special Teams Player of the Week and one Freshman of the Week honor from the ASUN.

DiLiello led the Austin Peay State University offense with a program-record 441 passing yards in a 63-3 win against East Tennessee. DiLiello also added five touchdown passes and 37 completions, which are tied for the second and third-best single-game marks in APSU history. His 80.4 completion percentage also is the fourth-best single-game mark in program history.

Nationally, DiLiello’s 37 completions are tied for the best single-game total in the FCS this season, and his five passing touchdowns are tied for second-best. His 441 passing yards and 462 yards of total offense are tied for the country’s third-best game this season, while his 80.4 completion percentage is the ninth-best game.

The graduate signal caller from Pembroke Pines, Florida also hit several career marks in Saturday’s win. Most notably, he eclipsed 5,000 career passing yards. DiLiello also rushed for a touchdown against ETSU, which tied him for the fifth-most rushing touchdowns (nine) by a quarterback in APSU history. Finally, DiLiello’s five touchdown passes moved him into sixth in Austin Peay history with 29 career touchdown passes.

Already one of the top returners in program history, Thomas returned a punt 89 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter against ETSU. It was the longest punt return in the FCS this season and the second-longest punt return for a touchdown in APSU history – behind only his own 92-yard return touchdown against Central Arkansas last season. Thomas has only two punt returns in program history that have gone for more than 72 yards.

With his second career touchdown on a punt return, Thomas is tied for second in Austin Peay State University history with two touchdowns and is just the sixth Governor with multiple punt returns for touchdowns in their career.

Thomas’ 123 punt return yards also is an Austin Peay State University record and marks the first time a Gov has topped the 100-yard mark in punt return yards. The 123 yards are currently the second-best single-game mark in the FCS this season. With one kick return for 24 yards, Thomas finished the game with 147 combined kick return yards.

DiLiello, Thomas, and the Austin Peay State University football team are on the road for their first UAC contest this weekend when they take on Stephen F. Austin in Saturday’s 6:00pm contest at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas.

