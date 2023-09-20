Nashville Sounds hold on for 6-4 win over Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (80-64, 40-30), powered by the efforts of three of Milwaukee’s top six prospects, snagged a 6-4 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (69-77, 37-34) at First Horizon Park on Wednesday night. Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee’s top prospect, earned his first Triple-A RBI, while Carlos Rodriguez (No. 6) fanned half a dozen in his Triple-A debut.

Nashville gave their young right-hander run support early. Chourio doubled in Garrett Mitchell in the first inning to kick off the scoring before scoring a few at-bats later when Owen Miller blasted a two-run homer that flirted with the left field foul pole. Jacksonville pushed a run across in the second, but Joey Wiemer neutralized it and then some with a loud two-run homer in the third inning, extending Nashville’s lead to 5-1.

Starter Carlos Rodriguez looked strong in his Triple-A debut, striking out six in 4.2 innings. He ran into some trouble in the fifth inning before departing, but Alex Claudio (2-2) stranded a pair of runners to limit the damage and take a 5-3 advantage into the game’s back half. Jacksonville left 13 men on base, the most by a Sounds opponent this season.

After Claudio’s 1.1 innings, James Meeker made his Triple-A debut, allowing a run in the seventh but stranding runners on second and third. Tobias Myers followed him in the eighth in his first game with Nashville, getting into some trouble but fanning three Jumbo Shrimp to escape the frame. Luis Contreras locked down his first save of the season and third of his career with a two-strikeout ninth.

Chourio (2 R, 2B) and No. 5 prospect Tyler Black (R, 2B) each slashed two hits. Miller (3 RBI), Wiemer (2 RBI) and Chourio were responsible for Nashville’s six runs.

The Nashville Sounds look to add another win in game three tomorrow night. Starters are TBD for both clubs. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CT at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

With Carlos Rodriguez’s strikeout of Jake Mangum to start the fifth inning, the Sounds set a new franchise record for punchouts in a season. The previous mark of 1,265 was set in 2022.

Garrett Mitchell (0-for-4, R) and Darin Ruf (0-for-3, BB) each appeared on rehab assignment from Milwaukee. Mitchell served as the designated hitter while Ruf played nine innings at first base.

Tyler Black extended his hitting streak to 11 games with yet another multi-hit night. Since the streak began on September 7th, the prospect is batting .429 (18-for-42) with seven extra-base hits, nine RBI, seven walks, 12 runs, and a 1.234 OPS.

Despite the victory, the Nashville Sounds were officially eliminated from the International League second-half title chase with Durham’s blowout victory at Gwinnett.

Nashville issued 10 walks tonight, matching a season high previously set on July 4th vs. Columbus.

