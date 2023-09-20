79.1 F
Clarksville Police Department responds to Shooting at Grand View Apartments

Clarksville Police at the scene of a shooting that occurred at Grand View Apartments located at 376 South Lancaster Road.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to 376 South Lancaster Road (Grand View Apartments) at approximately 8:00pm Wednesday night, September 20th, 2023, for a shooting that had already occurred.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a male who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and had been transported to Tennova Healthcare in critical condition.

Witnesses stated a dark-colored vehicle with dark-tinted windows left the scene, and officers do not believe the suspects are in the immediate area.

Detectives and CPD’s Crime Scene Unit members are en route to process the scene. Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call 911 immediately.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

