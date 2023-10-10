Protecting Children from the Flu

Atlanta, GA – Children younger than five years old–especially those younger than 2–are at higher risk of developing serious flu-related complications. Children of any age with certain chronic health conditions are also at higher risk; during the 2022-2023 flu season, 66 percent of children 0 to 17 years old hospitalized with flu had at least one underlying health condition, such as asthma, neurologic disease, obesity, or immune suppression.

More information about children at higher risk of potentially serious flu complications is available.

While not at higher risk, children five years and older can spread the flu to their higher-risk family members, like infants younger than six months old and adults who are 65 years and older or people of any age who have certain chronic health conditions.

It’s important to vaccinate everyone six months and older in your family against flu each year to help protect those most at risk. A flu vaccine offers the best defense against flu and its potentially serious complications and also can reduce the spread of flu to others.

In children, annual Flu Vaccination has been shown to:

Reduce flu illnesses, doctor’s visits for flu, and missed school days

Reduce the risk of flu-related hospitalization and death.

Information on this page summarizes vaccine recommendations for children. More information on vaccine benefits is available.

Flu can be Dangerous for Children

Flu illness is more dangerous than the common cold for children. Each year, millions of children get sick with seasonal flu; thousands of children are hospitalized, and some children die from the flu. Children commonly need medical care because of flu, especially those younger than five.

Complications from flu among children in this age group can include: Pneumonia: an illness where the lungs get infected and inflamed Dehydration: when a child’s body loses too much water and salts, often because fluid losses are greater than from fluid intake) Worsening of long-term medical problems like heart disease or asthma Brain dysfunction, such as encephalopathy Sinus problems and ear infections In rare cases, flu complications can lead to death.



Flu seasons vary in severity; however, every year, children are at risk CDC estimates that from the 2010-2011 season to the 2019-2020 season, flu-related hospitalizations among children younger than five years old each flu season have ranged from 6,000 to 27,000 annually in the United States. While relatively rare, some children die from the flu each year. From the 2004-2005 season to the 2019-2020 season, flu-related deaths in children reported to CDC during regular flu seasons have ranged from 37 to 199 deaths. (During the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, the CDC reported 358 flu-related deaths in children from April 2009 to September 2010.) Importantly, among reported flu-related deaths in children, about 80% occurred in children who were not fully vaccinated. Also of note, even though each flu death in a child is supposed to be reported to CDC, it is likely that not all flu-related deaths in children are captured and that the actual number of deaths is higher. CDC has developed statistical models that account for the underreporting of flu-related deaths in children to estimate the actual number of deaths. During 2019-2020, for example, 199 flu-related deaths in children were reported to CDC, but statistical modeling suggests approximately 434 deaths may have occurred. More information about flu-related deaths in children since the 2004-2005 flu season is available in the FluView Interactive web application.



Vaccination is the best protection against the Flu