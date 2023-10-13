Last Time Tennessee Titans played Baltimore Ravens

2020 Wild Card: Titans 13, Ravens 20

Sunday, January 10th, 2021 | 12:00pm CT | Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN – In the AFC Wild Card Round, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Baltimore Ravens and fell by a score of 20-13.

Tennessee got on the board first and built a 10-0 lead in the opening quarter. The Titans’ first touchdown came on a 10-play scoring drive that saw WR A.J. Brown contribute three receptions for 52 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown pass from QB Ryan Tannehill, to put Tennessee ahead 7-0.

On the ensuing Baltimore possession, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson threw an interception to CB Malcolm Butler. The Titans took possession at their own 28-yard line and capitalized on the turnover as K Stephen Gostkowski converted a 45-yard field goal to make it a 10-0 game.

In the second quarter, Baltimore got into the red zone, but Jackson was sacked on third down by OLB Brooks Reed. The Ravens were forced to settle for a 33-yard field goal to make it a 10-3 contest. Later in the second quarter, facing a third-and-nine at the Tennessee 48-yard line, Jackson broke free for a 48-yard rushing touchdown to even the score 10-10.

Baltimore began the second half with possession of the ball and tacked on a touchdown on a 77-yard scoring drive. Jackson accounted for 34 yards on four carries to move the chains before Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins scored on a four-yard rush. Baltimore pulled ahead, 17-10.

In the fourth quarter, Tennessee inched within four points with a 25-yard field goal that made it 17-13, Baltimore.

However, the Ravens added a field goal in the fourth quarter, as Ravens K Justin Tucker converted a 51-yard attempt to make it 20- 13. As Tennessee took possession down by seven with just over four minutes remaining, the Titans began driving. Ravens CB Marcus Peters intercepted Tannehill. The Titans ran out of time to mount a comeback and fell to the Ravens at home.