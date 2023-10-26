APSU Soccer receives Four ASUN Postseason Awards

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team earned four Atlantic Sun Conference postseason honors, with Aniyah Mack receiving Second Team All-ASUN and All-Freshman Team Honors, Lindsey McMahon earning Third Team All-ASUN recognition, and Tori Case receiving ASUN All-Academic Team recognition. All five ASUN honors are the first in program history.

The Governors’ three athletic postseason honors are tied for their most since 2013, while the two student-athletes selected to an All-Conference Team are the most by the program since 2019.

Mack’s five goals during her freshman campaign were tied for the seventh-most in the ASUN and the second-most among its freshmen during the regular season, while her two game-winning scores were the sixth-most in the league. Mack’s quintuplet of scores also was the most by a Gov since Claire Larose had seven in 2018.

Aniyah is an attacking threat with her speed, quick feet, and ability to place the ball,” said head coach Kim McGowan. “We asked her to perform pretty quickly once she arrived on campus, and she was ready for every challenge. For a freshman to be recognized unanimously on All-Freshman and earn Second Team honors is a big accomplishment for her personally and this program. Looking forward to more goals in the future!”

Austin Peay State University was 3-1-1 when Mack netted a goal this season. Her first career goal came in the 53rd minute of the Govs’ 1-1 draw at North Dakota on August 27th. That score began a streak of three-straight matches with a goal that stretched to the APSU Govs’ final nonconference victory against Morehead State on September 3rd, which matched the program record for the longest goal-scoring streak by a freshman.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native’s first-of-two goals in ASUN play also was her first-career game-winner in the 55th minute against Bellarmine on September 14th. Mack then scored her most recent score and game-winning goal in the 83rd minute at Jacksonville on September 21st.

A three-year letter winner and the anchor of a Governors’ defensive front that posted four shutouts during the regular season, McMahon has started all 54 matches of her career and had her best season during her junior campaign.

“I am very excited for Lindsey to earn All-Conference this year,” said McGowan. “She is the backbone for our defensive unit, starting and playing every game so far of her college career. We ask a lot out of her, and this award is beyond earned.”

McMahon was one of two Govs to start all 19 matches this season – extending her team-best starting streak to 54 matches by season’s end – and played a team-best 1,693 minutes while playing all 90 minutes 17 times.

McMahon had her second and third career assist in two of the Govs’ first three matches of the season. Her first assist of the year came in APSU’s first win of the season during a 2-0 victory against Lindenwood on August 20th, with her second coming on Mack’s score at North Dakota a week later.

McMahon scored her second-career goal and first game-winning score during Austin Peay’s 1-0 win against North Alabama – the No. 4 seed in the 2023 Atlantic Sun Women’s Soccer Championship – in the 81st minute.

Defensively, McMahon helped the Govs post three shutouts in their final five conference matches and secure the program’s first trip to the ASUN Championship.

A four-year starter and two-year captain of the APSU Govs, Case graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting in spring 2023 and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in management in which she has posted a 3.939 grade-point average during her first year in the program.

“I am super proud of Tori earning All-Academic Team honors,” said McGowan. “Being a two-year captain and four-year starter, she has helped this program get better on and off the field. Her growth as a player, person, and leader has been incredible to watch, and I couldn’t be happier to see her senior year campaign end by earning an award and playing in the conference tournament.”

Case started the final 18 matches of the season in the Govs’ midfield, where she netted a goal at North Dakota State on August 25th and matched her career-high with a team-best three assists.

The Brentwood, Tennessee native also tallied an assist on Mack’s goal at North Dakota before adding a pair of assists during ASUN action.

Her first assist came during conference play came on Alana Owens’ first-career score at Jacksonville before she tallied her last assist against North Alabama three weeks ago.



Case’s three assists are tied for the most since Larose tallied five in 2019. They also raised her career mark to nine, which is tied for ninth in program history and is tied for the most by a Gov since Gina Fabbro had 12, 2013-16.



Mack, McMahon, Case, and the rest of the Austin Peay State University soccer team continue their 2023 season this week with a Thursday 4:00pm CT match against Kennesaw State in the First Round of the ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship at Pickering Field at the FGCU Soccer Complex in Fort Myers, Florida.