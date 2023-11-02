Tennessee Titans hit the road for Thursday night game against Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans (3-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

Thursday, November 2nd, 2023 | 7:15pm CT/8:15pm ET

Pittsburgh, PA | Acrisure Stadium | TV: Prime Video & WTVF-5

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (3-4) travel to Pittsburgh this week to face the Steelers (4-3) on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff at Acrisure Stadium (capacity 68,400) is scheduled for Thursday, November 2nd, at 7:15pm CT/8:15pm ET.

Thursday night will mark the 81st all-time meeting between the two former AFC Central Division rivals. No opponent in Titans/Oilers history has faced the franchise more times than the Steelers. They have played four times on Thursday night, splitting the matchups with two wins apiece.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will return to Pittsburgh for the second time as a head coach, having previously done so in 2021. He spent four seasons as a player with the Steelers after being selected in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft.

This week’s Tennessee Titans-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup will be streamed live on Prime Video. In Nashville, fans also can watch over the air on WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, analyst Kirk Herbstreit, and reporter Kaylee Hartung.

Fans can also stream live primetime NFL games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found here.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, and gameday host Rhett Bryan. Streaming is available at the Titans Mobile App for listeners in the Nashville market and available everywhere for desktop users.

Additionally, Westwood One Sports will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler and analyst Ross Tucker have the call.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans hosted the Atlanta Falcons last week following their Week 7 bye. With quarterback Ryan Tannehill inactive due to an ankle injury, second-round rookie quarterback Will Levis got the starting nod in his first NFL game.

Levis passed for 238 yards and four touchdowns, including three scoring strikes to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, leading the Titans to a 28-23 victory.

Levis became the third player in NFL history to record four touchdown passes in his NFL debut, joining Fran Tarkenton (1961) and Marcus Mariota (2015). His 130.5 passer rating made him the fifth player in NFL history with a minimum 20 attempts and a passer rating of 130.0 or better in his first NFL game, joining Nick Mullens (2018), Tarkenton (1961), Robert Griffin III (2012) and Marc Bulger (2002).

Hopkins totaled 128 yards on four catches and tied his career high with three touchdown receptions, including a 61-yarder that tied for the fourth-longest reception of his career. He logged his first career game with 100 yards and three touchdowns. The last Titans player with three touchdown receptions in a game was Kenny Britt in 2010 (Oct. 24 against Philadelphia).

About the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in their 17th season under head coach Mike Tomlin. Over the past 16 years, Tomlin has led Pittsburgh to seven AFC North titles and 10 playoff berths, including two trips to the Super Bowl (XLIII and XLV). The Steelers have never had a losing season with Tomlin at the helm.

Following their 20-10 defeat last week against Jacksonville, the Steelers are in a three-way tie for second place in the AFC North. The Ravens lead the division at 6-2, ahead of the 4-3 Steelers, Browns and Bengals.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is in his second season since he was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In 2023, he passed for 1,330 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. Against the Jaguars, Pickett left the game with an injury and was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky.