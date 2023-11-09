APSU Women’s Tennis signs Pauline Bruns Ahead of 2024 Spring Season

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s tennis coach Maria Sorbello Morrison has added Pauline Bruns to the Governors’ roster ahead of the program’s 2024 spring campaign.

A Gilserberg, Germany native, Bruns prepped at Privatgymnasium Schwetzingen and achieved a career-best women’s national ranking of 125 in 2020 and 2021, and a career-high International Tennis Federation ranking of 782 in January 2021.

Bruns had a stellar prep career before coming to Clarksville, as she was the Hessian U18 Singles Champion earlier this year. She also won the ITF J4 Hannover Doubles also the ITF J5 Merzig Doubles Championship in 2022.

In addition to her exceptional women’s national ranking, Bruns has also been in the top 35 of the juniors ranking throughout her prep career, ranking 28th in the U18 category during her last year in high school after reaching 33rd in the U18 rankings in 2022.

“We are excited to add Pauline to our team,” said Sorbello Morrison. “She has made some great improvements over the summer. She has a big game and will continue to contribute a large amount to our program.”