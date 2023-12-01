Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball travels to Mercer, Saturday

Austin Peay (1-3) at Mercer (2-7)

Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 | 1:00pm

Macon, GA | Hawkins Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team ends its six-game road streak as it plays Mercer for a Saturday 1:00pm game at Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia.

Austin Peay comes to Macon after playing in the Viking Invitational hosted by Cleveland State. In their first game, the Governors fell to Cleveland State, 57-62, but bounced back with wins against Kansas City, 78-63, and Chicago State, 60-49.

Anala Nelson scored a team-high 15 points in the win against Chicago State as freshman La’Nya Foster grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds, which is the most by a Governor this season.

Mercer enters Saturday’s game after a 65-58 loss at Charlotte. Mackenzie Johnson scored a team-high 21 points in the loss and grabbed five rebounds.

Governors’ fans will recognize a familiar face on the Bears’ coaching staff in Susie Gardner, who had a successful run as APSU head coach from 1996-2003.

During her time in Clarksville, Gardner led the APSU Govs to one OVC regular season title, three OVC Tournament Championships, and three NCAA Tournament appearances. She was named OVC Coach of the Year in 2003 and was named to the APSU Hall of Fame in 2007.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Carter Mansfield)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (Connor Hines, PxP, Sharon Baldwin, Analyst)

About Austin Peay Women’s Basketball



Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head coach Brittany Young returns for her third season in Clarksville after leading the Governors to a 17-12 record in 2022-23. Young needs just seven victories for the most wins by an APSU head coach over their first three seasons.

Returning for the APSU Govs is Shamarre Hale, who was the 2023 ASUN Sixth Player of the Year and received Second Team All-ASUN and ASUN All-Tournament honors. She was also a unanimous Preseason All-ASUN Team selection.

Hale is ranked first in the ASUN in free-throws (23) and seventh in free-throw percentage (79.3).

Also returning is Anala Nelson, who was an ASUN All-Freshman honoree, Tiya Douglas, Briah Hampton, and Gabby Zapata Smalls.

Nelson has started in 36 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college. She also was the first player in program history to receive ASUN All-Freshman Team honors and the first to be named to a conference all-freshman team since 2003 when the Govs were a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Out of the eight newcomers, seven came from Division I programs. Those transfers include, Kaili Chamberlin, Sandra Lin, Alyssa Hargrove, JaNiah Newell, Cur’Tiera Haywood, and Jeanine Brandsma. La’Nya Foster from Riverdale, Georgia, is the only freshman.

Lin is ranked fifth in the ASUN in both assists (29), and assists per game (4.1). She is ranked sixth an assists/turnover ratio of 1.38



Austin Peay is ranked first in the ASUN in scoring defense (60.3) and second in field-goal percentage (43.9).

About the Mercer Bears



2023-24 Record: 2-7 (0-0 SOCON)

2022-23 Record: 12-16 (8-7 SOCON)

Last Season Result: The Bears lost to #4 UNC Greensboro, 59-63, in overtime in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament.

Returners/Newcomers: 5/7

Notable Returner: Enjulina Gonzalez returns for her sophomore season at Mercer. She played in 28 games and made 15 starts for the bears her freshman season. Gonzalez averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. She shot 51.2 percent from the field, leading her team and placing her 5th in the SOCON. Gonzalez was a 2022-23 SOCON All-Freshman Team member.

Notable Newcomer: Deja Williams comes to Macon after spending three seasons at Cleveland State. During her senior season with the Vikings, she averaged 6.6 points and 2.0 assists per game and led her team with 70 total assists. Williams was named the 2022-23 Horizon League 6th Player of the Year.

Series History: This will be the third meeting between the Governors and the Bears. Austin Peay leads the all-time series, 2-0, and are 1-0 in Clarksville and 1-0 in Macon. The last meeting was on February 15th, 1990, when Austin Peay State University defeated Mercer, 56-54, in Macon.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team makes their return home as they take on Murray State for a Saturday, December 9th, 4:00pm game at F&M Bank Arena.