Austin Peay State University unable to hold back Stephen F. Austin last in 66-56 loss

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team dropped a 66-56 decision to Stephen F. Austin, Thursday in its final game of the Holiday Hoops Classic presented by Coke Zero Sugar on Gary Mathews court at F&M Bank Arena.

Anala Nelson’s three-pointer 28 seconds into the game sparked the Governors 9-0 run to open the contest. A layup by Stephen F. Austin’s Zoe Nelson nearly three minutes into the first quarter ended the Lady Jacks’ scoring drought and cut their deficit to seven points.

Austin Peay State University to Stephen F. Austin’s first score with an 8-2 run, giving it it’s largest lead of the game of 13 at 17-4, with five minutes remaining in the quarter.

A second chance layup by SFA’s Trinity Moore cut the Lady Jacks deficit back to 11 points at 17-6, but a jumper from the paint by APSU’s Nelson gave the Govs the lead by 13 again at 19-6 with 3:20 left on the clock.

The Governors were scoreless the remainder of the quarter, as a jumper from SFA’s Destini Lombard and a layup from the paint SFA’s Nelson got the Lady Jacks back within nine at 19-10 with one minute remaining. SFA’s Kurstyn Harden converted an old fashioned three-point play with five seconds remaining in the quarter to cut the Lady Jack’s deficit to six at 19-13.

Stephen F. Austin opened up the second quarter on a 12-3 run, giving them the lead for the first time in the game at 25-24 with 5:32 remaining in the half. A jumper from the paint by SFA’s Nelson gave it the largest lead of the half at 27-24 with 4:31 left on the clock. The Governors held SFA scoreless for the remainder of the half, as they went on a 9-0 run to end the half with a 33-27 advantage.

Austin Peay State University continued to lead the Lady Jacks, jumping out to a 12-point lead in the penultimate quarter. SFA attempted to take back control of the game, with a three-pointer by Tyler McCliment-Call cutting its deficit to three at 33-30 with 8:05 remaining in the quarter.

APSU went on a 10-4 run, giving them the lead by 12, forcing a SFA timeout at 46-34 with 4:48 remaining in the third. SFA cut its deficit to as few as seven with a made free throw by Harden, but two made free throws by Gabby Zapata Smalls extended the Govs lead to nine at 51-42 as the third quarter ended.

The fourth quarter began with a 10-4 run by SFA getting to bring the game back within a point, with five and a half minutes remaining. Following that run, the Lady Jacks held the Governors scoreless until the final 88 seconds of regulation when Cater made a free throw which proved to be the final point of the game for the Governors. SFA ended the game with two made free throws from Kyla Deck, giving them the victory, 66-56.

Holiday Hoops Classic All-Tournament Team

Makayia Hallmon, Troy

Tai’Sheka Porchia, Troy

Molly Kaiser, New Mexico State

Destiny Lombard, Stephen F. Austin

Abby Cater, Austin Peay

The Difference?

The fourth quarter. The Governors had a 20.0 field-goal percentage, making 2 of 10 attempts, compared to Stephen F. Austin’s 53.8 field-goal percentage, making 7 of 13 shots.

Inside the Box Score?

Abby Cater and Anala Nelson both scored a team-high 15 points.

Nelson was the team’s leading rebounder for the second time this season and the third time in her career after grabbing six boards.

Sandra Lin, La’Nya Foster, and Cater each picked up two assists.

The APSU Govs made 12-of-16 free throw attempts, with Cater making four of her five attempts.

The team also made six of ten attempts from the three-point line, with Cur’Tiera Haywood making two of her two attempts.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team wraps up the nonconference schedule with a December 30th, 2:00pm game against Miami (Ohio) at F&M Bank Arena. Atlantic Sun Conference play starts with a January 4th, 6:00pm game against Bellarmine at F&M Bank Arena.