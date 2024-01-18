Winter Weather Advisory, Wind Chill Advisory issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County remains under a Winter Weather Advisory and is now under a Wind Chill Advisory. The advisories are also for all of Middle Tennessee.

The Winter Weather Advisory is effective until 9:00am Friday, January 19th, 2024. The Wind Chill Advisory will be effective from Friday at 10:00pm until Saturday at noon.

Mixed precipitation is expected—additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch. Very cold wind chills are possible. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero can be expected.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you call from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Monitor Clarksville Online for the latest forecasts and updates on this situation.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.