Austin Peay State University Track has Top 20 Finishes at Vanderbilt Invitational

Nashville, TN – Highlighted by a trio of top-20 finishes, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team competed at the Vanderbilt Invitational, Friday and Saturday, at Vanderbilt’s Multipurpose Facility.

Gabrielle Miller (39th, 26.11) opened the meet for the Governors in the 200M, Friday, with Bianca Browne (52nd, 26.52) and Koriona Boyd (60th, 27.52) also competing in the event.

Emma Tucker kicked off Saturday’s events with an 18th-place finish in the shot put after posting a throw of 12.32M. In the 400M, Mia McGee led the APSU Govs with a 12th-place finish and a time of 57.27, she was followed by Alexis Arnett (25th, 58.45) and Cece Rollerson (44th,1:00.70).

Lauren Lewis led the way in the 800M with a ninth-place finish and a time of 2:13.83, she was followed by Shaye Foster (33rd 2:22.37) and Jaedyn Stalnecker (46th, 2:30.19). To close the meet, Ashley Doyle (44th, 10:45.87), Mary Kate French (49th, 11:30.30) and Kerra Marsh (51st, 11:49.93) competed in the 3,000M.

“With now two meets completed and more athletes competing, we’re slowly starting to view our team at face value.” said head coach Asha Gibson-Smith. “This is a journey that is at the foundational level. Therefore, it is helpful to have various opportunities now to compete and have moments where growth is on display.”

Austin Peay State University is back in action when they compete at Louisville’s PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational, January 26th-27th, at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

