Roxy Regional Theatre to hold Local Auditions on February 10th

Clarksville, TN – Local auditions for the remainder of the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Season 41, as well as the upcoming Season 42, will be held Saturday, February 10th, 2024, beginning at 1:00pm. Auditions are by appointment only and will take place at the Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin Street, Clarksville Tennessee.

Remaining shows in the season yet to be fully cast include A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Hamlet (to be performed in rep) and 9 to 5: The Musical. Season 42 will be announced in the spring.

If interested in auditioning, please email your headshot and resume to casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org by noon on Thursday, February 8th. If you are unable to attend in person, virtual auditions will be accepted at the same email address.

Auditionees should prepare a 90-second monologue (preferably Shakespearean if you are interested in the plays) and two contrasting 32-bar cuts (preferably from the musical theatre canon). Please bring sheet music with you for the accompanist, as well as a hard copy of your headshot and resume the day of your audition.

All auditionees will be asked to list any potential conflicts on their audition form. With a shorter rehearsal period for productions, rehearsals are typically Monday through Friday during the day and evenings, as well as Saturday afternoons, but effort will be made if possible to work around schedules as needed.

For questions or more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org or email casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org.

