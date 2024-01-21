22.4 F
Sports

Nashville Sounds announces details for Sound Check Fan Fest

Free Off-Season Event Features Autograph Sessions, Meet and Greet with Sounds Players and Alumni, Food and Beverage as well as Raffles, Giveaways

Nashville Sounds Sound Check Fan Fest

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds have announced more details on a free new off-season fan event, the Sound Check Fan Fest, scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, at First Horizon Park from 11:00am until 3:00pm.

The one-day event will get Sounds fans ready for baseball season and give them a chance to meet with current and former players and coaches, partake in a scavenger hunt throughout the ballpark, enter for raffle and giveaway prizes and enjoy other fan-favorite areas at First Horizon Park.

Sounds players, coaches and alumni will be onsite throughout the day for autograph sessions and Q-and-A session hosted by Sounds broadcaster Jeff Hem. Coach Ned Yost IV and Sounds alum Tim Dillard joins current players Ethan Small and Patrick Dorrian as confirmed guests. Further details, including additional players, alumni and times for appearances will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Baseball season is just around the corner, and we are excited to bring Nashville together before the season begins,” said Sounds General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Adam English. “The new fan fest provides an additional opportunity for fans to meet their favorite players and have another special experience at the ballpark.”

In addition to the appearances, fans can participate in a scavenger hunt throughout the ballpark, enjoy free hot dogs and Pepsi products, and enter to win Sounds prizes and merchandise. The Sounds Pro Shop, Band Box and wiffle ball field will be open. Single game tickets and fan club memberships (Cheerio’s Club, Booster’s Buddies and Silver Sounds) will be on sale. Those interested in season ticket memberships and hospitality areas can also take tours with account executives.

Fans can RSVP for the event here.

Entry for the Sound Check Fan Fest will be the Right Field Entrance off Rep. John Lewis Way. Free parking will be available at the Suite Holder Parking Lot on the corner of Harrison Street and Rep. John Lewis Way.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2024 home opener against the St. Paul Saints is Tuesday, April 2nd. Season ticket memberships are available now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com

