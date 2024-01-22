Nashville Sounds to hold Charity Golf Scramble at Hermitage Golf Course

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced the first-ever Sounds Scramble, a charity golf scramble, to take place at Hermitage Golf Course on Monday, April 15th, 2024,. Golfers will have the opportunity to play with a Nashville Sounds player, coach or alum. All funds raised will support the Nashville Sounds Foundation.

“We’re thrilled to invite Sounds fans to a day of golf with some familiar faces they see on field at First Horizon Park,” said Sound General Manager Adam English. “It’s a win-win situation to be able to support the community while getting to play at one of the best public golf courses in Tennessee.”

Three packages are available for golfers: The Navy Package ($1,250 per team) is for a group of three and will be paired with a Sounds player, coach or alum. The Red Package ($1,000 per team) is for a group of four. Individual golfers are $300 per person. All golfers will also receive a gift bag. A silent auction of a variety of Sounds memorabilia will be held at the scramble.

Registration is open until the day of the scramble. Corporate sponsorship packages are available. More information can be found here. For additional questions, please email community@nashvillesounds.com.

The Nashville Sounds Foundation’s mission is to utilize baseball to positively impact communities throughout Middle Tennessee by emphasizing the importance of social responsibility, education, and the power of sport to transform lives.

Some current projects include the Parkwood community baseball field renovations, the college scholarship program, Suites N Treats, and more. The foundation relies on fundraisers and donations through the generosity of Sounds fans.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2024 home opener against the St. Paul Saints is Tuesday, April 2nd. Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.