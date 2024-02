Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a single motorcycle crash that occurred today, February 5th, 2024, at 3:42pm at Peachers Mill Road and Allen Griffey Road.

Peachers Mill Road is completely shut down, and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

Investigators with the Fatal Accident Crash Team are en route to work on the crash. The status of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time.