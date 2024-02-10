61.5 F
Clarksville
Saturday, February 10, 2024
HomeEventsRoxy Regional Theatre to hold Lovely, Lovely, Lovely: A Valentine's Cabaret this...
Events

Roxy Regional Theatre to hold Lovely, Lovely, Lovely: A Valentine’s Cabaret this Tuesday, February 13th

If you're looking for Valentine's date night ideas, we have you covered with two special evenings of entertainment — one musical, one magical, and both sure to delight!

News Staff
By News Staff
Roxy Regional Theatre's Lovely, Lovely, Lovely - A Valentine's Cabaret

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – Treat your sweetheart (or yourself!) to a special night of music and entertainment at the Roxy Regional Theatre with Lovely, Lovely, Lovely: A Valentine’s Cabaret this Tuesday, February 13th, 2024, at 7:00pm.

Join us the evening before Valentine’s Day for your favorite love-themed songs performed by cast members of Thoughts of a Colored Man (playing now through February 24th) alongside other talented local performers!

Tickets are $20.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

Get Tickets

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast.  The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville. 

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Set to Host World Film Festival from February 13th to March 19th
Next article
Austin Peay State University Baseball Season Opener is Friday at Raymond C. Hand Park
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online