Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball travels to Bellarmine for final regular season game

Austin Peay (15-14 | 8-7 ASUN) at Bellarmine (9-18 | 4-11 ASUN)

Saturday, March 2nd, 2024 | 12:00pm CT

Louisville, KY | Freedom Hall | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball heads to Louisville, Kentucky for its regular season finale in a Saturday 12:00pm CT game against Bellarmine at Freedom Hall.

Austin Peay (15-14,8-7 ASUN) enters Saturday’s matchup after defeating Eastern Kentucky, 63-55, in Richmond on Thursday. Shamarre Hale had 16 points and 12 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season.

Anala Nelson and Cur’Tiera Haywood had 10 and 11 points, respectively. Nelson and Alyssa Hargrove both went four-for-four from the charity stripe.

Bellarmine (9-18, 4-11 ASUN) is coming off of a 80-74 win against Lipscomb on Thursday at Freedom Hall. Hope Sivori led the way for the Knights with 23 points as Cam Browning grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds.

This will be the fourth meeting between the Governors and the Knights, with the APSU Govs leading the all-time series, 3-0. The last meeting was a 65-63 win on January 4th at F&M Bank Arena.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Carter Mansfield)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (TBD)

About Austin Peay Women’s Basketball



Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head coach Brittany Young‘s 52 wins are the most by a head coach in their first three seasons.

The APSU Govs are first in the ASUN with 4.0 blocks per game and second with a 43.8 field-goal percentage.

Shamarre Hale is third in the conference with 33 blocks and 1.18 blocks per game.

Hale is ranked sixth with 7.2 rebounds per game.

Anala Nelson has started in 58 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college.



Nelson ranks third in the conference with 113 assists and 3.9 assists per game.



Graduate transfer Cur’Tiera Haywood leads the APSU Govs with 38 three-pointers.

About the Bellarmine Knights



Their Head Coach: Chancellor Dugan is in her 12th season with the Bellarmine Knights and is 170-166 in her time there. She is 490-456 throughout her 33 seasons as a head coach.

2023-24 Record: 9-18, 4-11 ASUN

2022-23 Record: 9-22, 5-13 ASUN

Last Season Result: Fell to Liberty in overtime, 69-68, in their final game of the season at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

Notable Returner: Hayley Harrison is in her junior season at Bellarmine after averaging 10.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. She averages 15.7 points and 4.5 rebounds on the season, with a career-high of 30 points coming at Akron, December 21st.

Notable Newcomer: Hope Sivori comes to Richmond after spending one season at Western Kentucky. She averages 11.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game with a season-high of 26 points against North Alabama, January 18th.