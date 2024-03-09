APSU Women’s Basketball defeats Stetson 49-45, heads to ASUN Championship Semifinals

DeLand, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team upset No. 2 Stetson in a 49-45 wire-to-wire decision in the Quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament, Saturday at the J. Ollie Edmunds Center.

Austin Peay (17-15) and Stetson (17-14, 12-4 ASUN) started off with back-and-forth action, seeing each of the games three ties. A layup by Gabby Zapata Smalls followed by a three pointer from Abby Cater gave the Govs a 11-6 lead with five minutes remaining in the first frame.

Stetson’s Jamiya Turner responded with a layup 20 seconds later to trim their deficit back to three at 11-8. The two teams went on a scoring drought from 4:25-2:09, which was ended with free throws and a layup by Abby Cater, which was the beginning of a 8-0 run, ending the quarter with the Govs leading 19-8.

The Governors extended their lead to as many as 12 points at 21-11with a layup by Shamarre Hale two and a half minutes into the second quarter. The Hatters were able to cut their deficit to as few as eight points at 27-19 with 1:14 left in the half, however a three pointer from Tiya Douglas ended the half with the Govs up by 11 points at 30-19.

The third quarter began with a scoring drought from both teams until a successful trip to the free throw line from Stetson’s Jordan Peete. A steal and layup by Anala Nelson ended the APSU Govs drought at 4:35 at 32-21.

The Hatters got within eight points of the Govs at 34-26 with 2:13 left in the quarter, but a three pointer by Alyssa Hargrove from a Stetson turnover allowed the Govs to take the 37-26 lead headed into the final quarter.

Austin Peay was scoreless for the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, that ended with a successful trip to the free throw line by Nelson, getting the Govs back to a seven point lead. The Hatters got as close as four points to the Govs three times during the final frame.

Q Mitchell’s free throw with 13 seconds left made the game 47-43 as La’Nya Foster responded with two free throws. Peete made the final basket of the game, but the Governors still got the 49-45 quarterfinals victory.

The Difference

First quarter efficiency. The APSU Govs went 7-for-14 from the field, shooting 50.0 percent and going 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Stetson went 4-for-12 from the field, shooting 33.3 percent. The Governors held the Hatters to a game field goal percentage of 28.6, which was the Hatters third lowest of the season.

Inside the Box Score

Abby Cater led the way for the APSU Govs with nine points.

Shamarre Hale, Anala Nelson, and La’Nya Foster each had eight points,

Hale and Nelson led with seven rebounds.

Gabby Smalls blocked three shots.

This was the first time since February 18th, 2021 against SIU Edwardsville that a team has not scored a three on the Govs.

Austin Peay State University is 8-5 in semifinal games, with the last win being a 78-71 victory over Morehead State in 2010.



The Governors are 7-1 in Championship games, with the last win being a 69-60 victory against Eastern Illinois.



Head Coach Brittany Young moves to 4-2 in conference tournaments as the APSU Govs earned their 30th all-time conference postseason win.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team plays in the Semifinals round of the ASUN Tournament on Tuesday, March 12th, in a 7:00pm game against Florida Gulf Coast in Fort Myers, Florida.