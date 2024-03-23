42.9 F
Tennessee Farmers, Foresters take Spotlight on Agriculture Day

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, DVM, Tennessee State lawmakers, and the Farm and Forest Families of Tennessee organization presenting a check to the Shooting Hunger Backpack program.
Tennessee Department of AgricultureNashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a proclamation honoring farmers and foresters as part of state and national Agriculture Day activities today. Tennessee farmers, foresters, agriculture officials, legislators, 4-H members, FFA members, and citizens celebrated with “Ag Day on the Hill” in downtown Nashville.

“Agriculture drives Tennessee’s economy and is crucial for our state’s continued success,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “Today, we celebrate the hardworking Tennesseans who are committed to an industry that keeps our economy and communities strong.”

“We celebrated the dedicated families who contribute to ensuring our shelves are stocked with quality food and our communities are supplied with top-tier lumber products,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “It was a great occasion for the agricultural community to unite and spotlight Tennessee’s leading industry.”

In Tennessee, ag-related industries employ 324,000 people and infuse $89 billion into the economy.

This year’s Ag Day on Hill highlighted wheat and small grains. State legislators and executive leaders competed in a straw bale throwing contest, with the State Senate emerging victorious, earning a commemorative bronzed bale hook and the right to boast about their win.

The Farm and Forest Families of Tennessee organization presented a $1,000 check in honor of the straw bale toss contest winners to the Shooting Hunger Backpack program.

Ag Day on the Hill featured a variety of events, exhibits, interactive activities, livestock displays, and numerous representatives from the agriculture and forest industries.

