Austin Peay State University Track and Field does well at Tennessee Invite

Knoxville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team competed in the Tennessee Invite on Friday and Saturday at the Tom Black Track. It was highlighted by Lauren Lewis’s fourth-place finish in the 800M.

“The outdoor meet schedule is designed to allow for additional training days, which is important for a young squad. This weekend was much needed for us. We returned a few athletes to competition and was able to have others compete in primary events for the first time this outdoor season. Overall as a team, we are experiencing progress across multiple event areas; although, we still have a good bit of work to do to be in better position for the ASUN Championship in May.”

The meet was kicked off Friday with three APSU Govs in the 200M. Gabrielle Miller led the way, finishing with a personal-best time of 25.69. She was followed by Amani Sharif (25.71) and Bianca Browne (26.22). Shaye Foster led the way in the 1500, clocking in at 4:52.13. She was followed by Hallie Mattingly (5:14.70) and Mary Kate French (5:16.02).

Emma Tucker and Marcia Dejesus kicked off the field events with the hammer throw. Tucker placed 22nd with a 30.96M throw, and was followed closely by Dejesus, placing 23rd with a 27.35M throw.

Later, Tucker would post a season-best in the discus, throwing 30.96M, and Dejesus would throw 25.78M, a personal best. Ashley Doyle wrapped up Friday in the 5,000M, finishing in 18:19.72.

Tucker and Dejesus kicked off Saturday with the shot put. Tucker placed 18th with a 11.86M throw, and Dejesus followed with a 9.07M throw. Lauren Lewis led the way in the 800M with a time of 2:10.23, slotting her in fourth. She was followed by a personal best from Savannah Fruth (2:24.06) and Sydney Freeman ( 2:32.86).

Miller paced the Govs in the 100M, finishing with a time of 12.09. She was followed by Browne with a time of 12.32. Mia McGee placed 13th in the 400M with a time of 56.80. She was followed by Alexis Arnett (58.66) and Sydney Hartoin (1:01.27).

The team of Koriona Boyd, Arnett, Hartoin, and McGee wrapped up the Tennessee Invite with a 4th place finish, clocking in at 3:46.09.

