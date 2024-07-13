Tennessee’s Annual Sales Tax Holiday Returns July 26th-28th: Save Big on Back-to-School Essentials

Nashville, TN – Save the date and save! The State of Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday weekend will be Friday, July 26th through Sunday, July 28th, 2024.

Tennesseans can save nearly 10 percent on qualifying clothing, school supplies, and computers during this holiday. Clothing and school supplies priced at $100.00 or less and computers priced at $1500 or less are tax-free. Qualifying items may be purchased online and in stores.

“Tennessee’s commitment to strong fiscal stewardship has allowed our state to cut taxes and put dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “I encourage every Tennessee family to take advantage of back-to-school savings and thank the General Assembly for partnering to provide direct financial relief for taxpayers.”

“With the start of the school year around the corner, we encourage Tennessee families to take advantage of these savings,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This is the only sales tax holiday this year.”

For more information about the sales tax holiday, including a list of qualifying items, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.

You can also call 615.253.0600 or email revenue.support@tn.gov with questions.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue is responsible for administering state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and collecting taxes and fees associated with those laws.

The Department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2023 fiscal year, it collected nearly $22 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the Department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.