Veteran Carlos Peters Announces Candidacy for Clarksville City Council Ward 3

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, July 18th, 2024, Carlos Peters officially qualified as a Clarksville City Council Ward 3 candidate.

When he learned that his qualifying petition had been accepted, Peters said, “I am grateful for the dozens of Ward 3 voters who signed the petition to allow me to run to be their city council representative.”

Carlos and his wife Karin have lived in Clarksville since 1989 and Clarksville Council Ward 3 since 1991. They have two adult children.

In 1989, Peters was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell and served in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. As a combat veteran, he learned valuable lessons while serving and being part of a team.

Since age 19, Carlos has served in leadership roles that brought people together to accomplish common goals. He learned how to manage, collaborate, mentor, and lead people. He also learned fiscal responsibility, compromise, planning, execution, and making changes where needed.

Carlos Peters attended Austin Peay State University and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix.

As a veteran, he is heavily involved in Veteran service organizations and activities that provide direct help and assistance to Veterans in our community.

When Peters is not working, he rides his motorcycle, spends time in his backyard playing fetch with his best friend, plays golf, helps his friends and neighbors with projects, or just relaxes at home.

“I would be honored to be elected to the Clarksville City Council to represent and serve my neighbors in City Council Ward 3. Ward 3 deserves a council member who will keep the residents informed and aware of what is happening in the ward and the city. I will work with the Mayor, and other council members to advocate for needs and improvements for Northwest Clarksville. You can count on me!” Peters stated. “Please follow me on Facebook at Carlos Peters for City Council Ward 3”.

The borders of Clarksville City Council Ward 3 are southern Fort Campbell, the west side of Fort Campbell Boulevard to Ringgold Creek, the South Side of Ringgold Creek to the South Side of the West Fork of the Red River to the 101st Airborne Division Parkway (SR-374), and West to the Northern part of Evans Road.

Subdivision included in Clarksville City Council Ward 3 are Brentwood, Cedargold Estates, Creekwood, Evans Mobile Estates, Fletchers Bend, Green Valley, Hermitage Estates, Jackson Estates, McClardy Manor, Millswood, Northpark, Quail Ridge, Ranch Hill, Ringgold Acres, Ringgold Estates, Ringgold Park, Timber Ridge, West Fork Hills, and White Hall.

For more information, contact Carlos at 931.645.5367 or carlospeters.forcitycouncil@gmail.com