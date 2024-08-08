Tennessee Titans vs. San Francisco 49ers, History of Close Battles and Dramatic Finishes

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers have met only 15 times since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The 49ers lead the series 9-6, although the Titans have won three of the past five clashes.

Most recently, the Titans hosted the 49ers at Nissan Stadium on Thursday night, December 23rd, 2021. Kicker Randy Bullock provided the game-winning, 44-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, lifting the Titans to a 20-17 win. Wide receiver A.J. Brown led Tennessee with 145 yards on a career-high 11 receptions, including a touchdown.

On December 17th, 2017, the Titans made their first and only appearance at Levi’s Stadium, which opened in 2014. Ryan Succop made a 50-yard field goal to provide the Titans a one-point lead with 1:07 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the 49ers responded with a 45-yard field goal by Robbie Gould as time expired to give them a 25-23 victory.

The last time the Tennessee Titans won in San Francisco 49ers was at Candlestick Park on November 8th, 2009. The Titans tallied 24 points off four turnovers and held on for a 34-27 victory. Running back Chris Johnson scored two touchdowns and recorded his third of 12 consecutive 100-yard rushing performances, totaling 135 yards on a then-career-high 25 carries.

The Oilers-49ers series originated in Houston on November 15th, 1970. The 49ers won 30-20, one of 10 regular season victories that year for the eventual NFC West Champions.

Most Recent Games

2009 Week 9 • November 8th, 2009 • TITANS 34 at 49ers 27

Chris Johnson rushes for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Vince Young passes for 172 yards and rushes for a seven-yard score. The Tennessee Titans defense intercepts three Alex Smith passes and adds four sacks and a fumble recovery. The score is tied 17-17 through three quarters before the Titans score 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Cornerback Cortland Finnegan scores and seals the win with a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown with less than three minutes remaining.

2013 Week 7 • October 20th, 2013 • 49ERS 31 at Titans 17

The San Francisco 49ers converted eight of their first 10 third downs and scored the game’s first 24 points while holding the Tennessee Titans scoreless until the fourth quarter. 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick passed for 199 yards and added 68 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Frank Gore scored on a pair of one-yard runs for the 49ers.

The Titans cut the deficit to 24-10 before a muffed punt return resulted in another 49ers touchdown. Jake Locker passed for 326 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

2017 Week 15 • December 17th, 2017 • Titans 23 at 49ERS 25

Robbie Gould makes six field goals, including the game-winner from 45 yards as time expires. Gould’s game-winner follows a 50-yarder by Ryan Succop that put the Titans ahead 23-22 with 1:07 remaining. Jimmy Garoppolo passes for 381 yards and engineers seven scoring drives in nine San Francisco possessions.

49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin records a game-high 10 receptions for 114 yards. Marcus Mariota passes for 241 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

2021 Week 16 • December 23rd, 2021 • 49ers 17 at TITANS 20

In a Thursday night game, the Tennessee Titans trailed 10-0 before scoring 17 unanswered points. Randy Bullock connects on a game-winning, 44-yard field goal with four seconds remaining. A.J. Brown returns after missing three games and catches 11 passes for 145 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill. The Titans offense converts six times on third-and-10-plus.

San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel catches nine passes for 159 yards and adds 32 yards on five carries. Jackrabbit Jenkins intercepts Jimmy Garoppolo in the end zone, and Amani Hooker’s interception in 49ers territory sets up a touchdown.