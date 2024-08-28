City of Clarksville Urges Public to Limit Bags at Regional Planning Commission for Streamlined Security

Clarksville, TN – Security screening will continue to be strictly enforced for Clarksville City Council meetings and City Court sessions that are temporarily held in the basement-level meeting space of the Regional Planning Commission (RPC), 329 Main Street.

Because there is no X-ray machine for security checks at the RPC, any bags, purses and backpacks that attendees bring will be hand-searched.

City Security Chief William Welty therefore asks that, anyone attending City Council meetings or City Court sessions please try to limit or even eliminate the number of these items in their possession.

Doing so will help to streamline and expedite the security screening process. Chief Welty said that to do otherwise will lead to longer delays in security screening.

This request is made of all members of the public, including those planning to sit in the audience, as well as City Council members and City employees.

“We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we make this temporary transition,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “Taking these steps will help to ensure that the necessary security procedure upon arrival at the RPC runs more smoothly for everyone.”

City Council and City Court sessions are temporarily moving to the RPC while work continues to remodel and reinforce City Council chambers and other historic structures on Public Square.

The first City Council meeting at the RPC location is to be the 6:00pm regular session meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 5th.

The first session of City Court at this location will be on Friday, August 30th, at 8:00am.

City Council and City Court are expected to return to Public Square in October under the current timetable.