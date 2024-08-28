TWRA Urges Boaters to Prioritize Safety as 2024 Labor Day Marks Final Major Summer Weekend

Nashville, TN – The Labor Day holiday, the final major weekend of the 2024 summer boating season, is August 31st-September 2nd. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency issues a reminder to wear life jackets and for boating in a safe and responsible manner.

The TWRA wants all those who visit the waterways to have an enjoyable time. However, TWRA officers will be on the waterways looking for dangerous boating behavior, such as boating under the influence (BUI) and other reckless operation.

“As you head out to one of our beautiful lakes or rivers this Labor Day weekend, please keep common sense and safety in mind,” said TWRA Lt. Col Matt Majors. “Our waterways are some of the best in the country, and it is our responsibility to keep them safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

Children under age 12 are required to wear a life jacket. In addition, there must also be a life jacket onboard the vessel for each person.

Labor Day is regarded as the third major holiday weekend of the summer boating season. There was one fatality over Memorial Day weekend and two during the July 4th holiday period. There have been 16 boating-related fatalities compared to 20 at the same time in 2023.