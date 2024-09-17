Austin Peay State University’s Mental Health Clinic Sees Major Impact, Eyes Future Growth with New Health Facility

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Medication Management Clinic continues to make significant strides in addressing the mental health needs of the campus community and the broader Clarksville area, and its funding was recently renewed for another year.

Launched in Fall 2022, the clinic has become a vital resource in a region where mental health services are in high demand. The grant-funded project is supported by the Clarksville Montgomery County Community Health Foundation (CMCCHF), with additional assistance from the Joe and Cathi Maynard Family Fund of Excellence.

The clinic is committed to affordability and accessibility, offering assessment, diagnosis, education, and prescription medication management for mental health symptoms. Services are provided at no cost or on a low-cost sliding scale, starting as low as $10.00 for an intake appointment and $5.00 for follow-ups.

“Our goal is to improve access to care for mental health needs, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay,” said Dr. Kristen Hershey, lead faculty member at the clinic. “In Tennessee, where the ratio of population to mental health providers is 630-to-1 compared to the national average of 380-to-1, initiatives like ours are crucial.”

The clinic serves a dual purpose: providing essential mental health services to the community and offering clinical experience to APSU’s Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) students. Under board-certified faculty supervision, these students gain hands-on experience while contributing to expanded access to care. The clinic’s educational impact extends beyond the PMHNP program, with nursing students assisting in various capacities.

“This project is a win-win for both our APSU School of Nursing and the community,” said Dr. Eve Rice, director of the School of Nursing. “It addresses the shortage of clinical placements for our PMHNP students while meeting a critical community need.”

The clinic’s impact is already being felt, with its capability of seeing over 100 patients a month and plans for growth in the near future. This success has garnered national attention, and faculty members presented the project at the 2023 American Psychiatric Nurses Association annual convention.

Looking ahead, the clinic has ambitious plans. With the construction of APSU’s new Health Professions Building, the clinic will have a larger dedicated space for expanded services, including wellness groups and educational opportunities for the public.

As mental health remains a pressing concern nationwide, APSU’s Medication Management Clinic stands as a model of how universities can play a pivotal role in community health. By improving access to mental health care, the clinic is not just treating individuals; it’s contributing to the health and well-being of the entire Clarksville community.

Visit the Medication Management Clinic page for more information on the services available and appointment availability.