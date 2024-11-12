Governor’s Square Mall Grand Reopening & Veteran’s Day Celebration Draws Hundreds in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Governor’s Square Mall in Clarksville marked a special dual celebration on Saturday, November 9th, 2024, with hundreds of locals turning out to commemorate the mall’s grand reopening alongside a vibrant Veterans Day celebration.

From 11:00am to 2:00pm, the mall buzzed with energy as visitors enjoyed festivities, free treats, and a first look at the mall’s impressive new renovations.

Kicking off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the event was briefly graced with a light rain sprinkle, adding charm to the grand reopening. After the ribbon was cut, attendees moved inside to discover a lively array of activities, from photo booths and celebrity look-alikes to an array of entertainment options spread across the newly revamped space.

“We’re excited about today. This is the kickoff of a grand reopening of Governors Square Mall here in Clarksville. We’re doing a celebration to kick off the holiday season as well as to celebrate Veterans Day,” said Anthony Cafaro Jr., Cafaro Company Co-President. “Everything you see inside and outside the mall is new. We’ve transformed the mall from the floors to the ceiling. We think that people are going to enjoy the fresh, modern environment.”

“I want to say thank you to the Cafaro Company for their investment in our community. We want to say thank you to Governor Square Mall for being a member investor in the Clarksville Chamber. We have a saying in the chamber that we’re stronger together. Thank you for helping us be strong, and thank you to the community,” said Brian Zacharias, Clarksville City Council.

The mall’s recent renovations brought a fresh look, including sleek new lighting, updated flooring, and state-of-the-art equipment. Mall-goers were also excited to learn about new attractions on the horizon: the much-anticipated Dave & Buster’s will open on November 25th, and a brand-new Phoenix Theaters complex is set to debut in May 2025, promising a first-rate entertainment experience for Clarksville residents.

“I think this is absolutely great. It’s just another indication of how well Clarksville-Montgomery County is doing. The growth in our businesses and the revitalization of the Governor Square Mall is just a plus,” Mike Rainey, Clarksville-Area Chamber of Commerce Chair, stated.

“You gotta see it to believe it. But this is really something that’s a major reinvestment in the community,” Jordan G. Hohman, Vice President of Project Development for Phoenix Theatres, commented. “We have a big project ahead of us that people are going to enjoy. I think what it does is bring the movie theater to the kind of standard that you expect looking at the rest of this mall. It really brings it into a modern era.”

Food vendors inside the mall’s main entrance joined in the festivities by handing out free samples that delighted attendees. Favorites included fresh cookies from Great American Cookies, savory pretzel bites from Auntie Anne’s, and flavorful chicken gyros from Same’s Greek Cafe. Other vendors like Chopsticks Japan, Subway, China Wok, Gini’s Java, and Cinnabon kept the crowd energized with offerings from egg rolls to turkey wraps, ensuring there was something for everyone.

“I’ve been here since 1989, and this is the biggest and best get-together I’ve seen here in the City of Clarksville. Thank you all,” commented Robert Swearingen.

“The renovated new look just brings a new vibe to the mall. It is just another recommitment to the community that we wanted to celebrate with everybody. We are super excited that there are other deals in the works. There are a lot more bigger businesses and better things looking to move towards Governor’s Square Mall,” Governor’s Square Mall Marketing Director Thomas Locke stated.

Shoppers and veterans alike expressed excitement over the revitalized mall and the day’s festivities. Governor’s Square Mall’s grand reopening was more than a celebration of a transformed shopping destination; it was a community event, bringing people together in appreciation of local veterans and in anticipation of a new era for one of Clarksville’s cherished gathering places.

Photo Gallery