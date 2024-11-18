Clarksville Honors 9/11 Victims with Moving Ceremony at New CFR Headquarters

Clarksville, TN – The new Clarksville Fire Recuse Headquarters was the site of this year’s 9/11 Ceremony, with hundreds coming out to reflect on the tragic events of September 11th, 2001, and honor those who were lost in a series of terrorist attacks.

Each year, the ceremony begins with a Joint Color Guard posting colors. The Clarksville-Montgomery County event brings together members of Clarksville Fire Rescue, Fort Campbell Fire Department, Clarksville Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

CFR Firefighter Oscar Jenkins sang the National Anthem, then Fire Chief Freddie D. Montgomery, Jr. took the podium to welcome everyone. Montgomery was then joined by CPD Chief David Crockarell, EMS Chief Chris Proctor, MC Sheriff John Fuson and retired Major General Walt Lord who placed a wreath and carnations to honor the fallen.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden each delivered heartfelt remarks about that fateful day, and praising all our first responders who keep us safe. Firefighter Bryan Birkes read the Firefighter’s Prayer, then came a presentation of flowers for CFR’s fallen Firefighter Claude Walker, Captain George “Pen” Wilson and Engineer Ray Harrison.

City of Clarksville Chief of Staff James Halford closed the ceremony with a benediction.

Photo Gallery