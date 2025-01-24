Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Hosts Central Arkansas Saturday

Austin Peay (10-8 | 5-2 ASUN) vs. Central Arkansas (12-6 | 6-1 ASUN)

Saturday, January 25th, 2025 | 2:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – After a strong win against North Alabama, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team hosts Central Arkansas for a Saturday 2:00pm game on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

La’Nya Foster paced the Governors on their way to the 71-60 win over the Lions Thursday night as she and Sa’Mya Wyatt each had six rebounds.

The Governors’ 59.6 field-goal percentage was their highest of the season with their 28-for-47 performance.

Central Arkansas (12-6, 6-1 ASUN) enters Saturday’s contest after a 71-69 win at Lipscomb. Jade Upshaw led with 18 points, while Elizabeth Abiara marked a double-double with her 16-point, 10-rebound performance.



This will be the eighth all-time meeting of the Governors and the Sugar Bears as the Governors lead the series, 4-3.



The two teams split last season’s matchups as UCA took a 56-55 win in Conway, AR, and Austin Peay State University took a 54-42 win at home.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Knox Rives, Ashley Roberts)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+ (Ethan Schmidt, Alex Gould)

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University’s La’Nya Foster is second in the ASUN with 27 blocks, 1.50 blocks per game, and 1.89 steals per game. Her 41.3 field goal percentage is seventh, and 7.0 rebounds per game rank eighth.

Foster leads APSU in rebounds (7.0), assists (2.6), blocks (1.5), and steals (1.9).

Sa’Mya Wyatt is second in the conference with a 59.6 field-goal percentage, ranking her 15th in Division I.

Wyatt’s 13.6 points per game and 59.6 field-goal percentage pace the Govs.

Briana Rivera leads with 18 three-pointers.

Anovia Sheals’ 75.0 free-throw percentage leads the Govs.

Head coach Brittany Young is 3-1 against the Sugar Bears.

About the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears

Their Head Coach: Tony Kemper is in his second season with the Sugar Bears and is 33-18. Kemper is 112-108 in his eight-year career.

2024-25 Record: 12-6, 6-1 ASUN

2023-24 Record: 21-12, 11-5 ASUN

Last Season Result: Fell to Florida Gulf Coast, 76-47, in the ASUN Tournament Finals, March 16th.

Notable Returner: Jade Upshaw is in her second season with the Sugar Bears after transferring from Arkansas State. She is averaging 16.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season.

Notable Newcomer: Jenna Cook is in her freshman season in Conway, averaging 3.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team travels to Stetson on Thursday, January 30th. Tip-off is at 6:00pm CT.