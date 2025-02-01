42.1 F
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti Reaches Settlement with NCAA to Protect Student-Athletes’ NIL Rights

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti

Tennessee State GovernmentNashville, TN – Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced today that a bipartisan coalition of states led by Tennessee has reached a settlement in principle in its lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA).

“We’ve been fighting hard to protect Tennessee student-athletes,” said Attorney General Skrmetti. “Last year, we blocked the NCAA’s unlawful enforcement against Tennessee students and schools, and now this settlement in principle lays the groundwork for a permanent solution.”

Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, along with the Florida, District of Columbia, and New York Attorneys General, filed a federal lawsuit against the NCAA alleging that its NIL Recruiting Ban creates anticompetitive restrictions that violate federal antitrust law and harm current and future student-athletes. A federal judge agreed with the States’ allegations and blocked the NCAA’s enforcement of its unlawful rules throughout the duration of this litigation.

The Attorneys General and the NCAA have negotiated a settlement in principle that will protect student-athletes’ NIL rights during the recruiting process and prohibit the NCAA from reviving its NIL Recruiting Ban.

