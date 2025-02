Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the motorcyclist involved in the incident on Ashland City Road near Old Charlotte Trace has been identified as 23-year-old Tyler Loveridge. Next of kin notifications have been completed.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD Fatal Crash Investigator Nemeth at 931.648.0656, ext. 5350.