APSU Women’s Basketball Battles, but Central Arkansas Pulls Away for 77-67 Win

APSU Women's BasketballConway, AR – Freshmen Sa’Mya Wyatt and Anovia Sheals combined for 43 points, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team fell 77-67 to Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Central Arkansas on Saturday, at the Farris Center. 

Wyatt’s 24 points were just two shy of her career-high 26 points set at Indiana State on November 15th. 

Austin Peay (10-15, 5-9 ASUN) and Central Arkansas (19-6, 13-1 ASUN) went back and forth to open the game with a free throw from Jade Upshaw tying the game at 8. The Governors took the lead at 10-8 with a successful trip to the free throw line from Anovia Sheals with five minutes remaining, but a layup from Upshaw 10 seconds later tied the game again at 10.

The Sugar Bears began to pull away from the Governors with a 7-0 lead to go up by seven with under three minutes remaining. A jumper and layup by Sa’Mya Wyatt got APSU within three at 17-14, but a jumper from Elizabeth Abiara ended the quarter with the Sugar Bears leading 19-14. 

The Sugar Bears extended their lead to 11 at 25-14 with a layup from Leah Mafua just two minutes into the second quarter. The govs responded with a 13-2 run to tie the game at 27 with four minutes left in the first half. A three-pointer by Abby Cater, assisted by Foster, gave Austin Peay State University their first lead since the first quarter at 30-27 with 3:23 left in the first half. The two teams exchanged shots, seeing another tie at 32, but a layup at the buzzer by Wyatt gave the Govs the 34-32 lead at the break. 

Central Arkansas held the Governors scoreless from 7:03-4:02, increasing their lead to 12 at 51-39. Austin Peay made its next six attempted baskets to get within five, but Randrea Wright’s free throw ended the quarter with the Sugar Bears leading, 56-50. 

The Governors battled back at the beginning of the fourth frame, tying the game at 60 with 7:50 left. The fourth quarter saw two more ties, the last at 64 off of a layup from Anala Nelson with 5:47 left to play. The Sugar Bears pulled away from the Govs with 10 made free throws in the final three minutes for the 77-67 ASUN win. 

The Difference

Points off turnovers. Central Arkansas outscored the Austin Peay State University 23-11 from turnovers. 

Inside The Box Score

Austin Peay State University’s Sa’Mya Wyatt led with 24 points (11-16 FG), just two shy of her career-high 26 points set at Indiana State on November 15th. 

La’Nya Foster paced the APSU Govs with seven rebounds. 

Anala Nelson’s five assists were a team-high. 

The Govs’ bench outscored the Sugar Bears’ 25-9. 

Follow The APSU Govs 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.      

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will take on Queens Thursday, February 20th, at F&M Bank Arena for their Black History Game and 931 Thursday. Tip-off is at 6:00pm.

 

