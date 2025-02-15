Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts Addresses Flash Flooding Emergency

Clarksville, TN – Between 12:00am (midnight) and 12:00pm (noon), on Saturday, February 15th, 2025, a total of close to 4 inches of rainfall was measured by the official National Weather Service (NWS) reporting station at Clarksville Regional Airport at Outlaw Field.

In addition, another 1 to 2 inches is expected to be recorded in Clarksville by 8:00pm this evening, before the flooding rains are expected to finally diminish late tonight.

All of the rain has fallen on soils that were already excessively saturated by previous rains of the past few days. The result has been alarming scenes of flash flooding on this Saturday, throughout Clarksville and surrounding areas.

“With all of the rain we’ve had in recent weeks, we were bracing for a significant flash flooding event. Today, unfortunately, it happened, bringing challenges throughout our City, and our first priority is helping our residents who are dealing with the brunt of it,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“Monitoring weather forecasts closely, our Street Department got ahead of the issue throughout the week, placing about 1,000 sandbags plus barricades in areas where we have historically seen flooding. Today, the Clarksville Street Department, Clarksville Police Department, and Clarksville Fire Rescue Department have been out en masse working together to respond as needed to keep people and structures as safe as possible,” Mayor Pitts said.

“We continue to monitor flood conditions in the neighborhoods of our City, as well as river stages of the Cumberland River and Red River, and will respond to our residents swiftly, as needed,” he said.

As the rains end late tonight, additional attention will be shifted to a new River Flood Warning issued this afternoon for the Cumberland River at Clarksville, where at least moderate flooding is forecasted to occur between Saturday evening, February 15th, at 10:00pm and Tuesday, February 18th, at close to 9:00pm. The Cumberland is expected to crest in Clarksville at 52 feet early Monday. Flood stage is 46 feet.

The City of Clarksville will continue to keep all residents updated.