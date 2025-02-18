Frigid Temperatures Expected as Cold Weather Advisory Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Cold Weather Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and much of Middle Tennessee, warning residents of dangerously low temperatures and wind chills.

The advisory will be in effect from midnight Wednesday night until 10:00am CT Thursday morning, bringing bone-chilling conditions with wind chills ranging between 5 degrees above zero to 4 degrees below zero.

With temperatures this low, frostbite and hypothermia pose serious risks to anyone with prolonged exposure to the cold. Residents are strongly advised to take precautions, including dressing in layers, wearing hats and gloves, and limiting time outdoors. Travel should be approached with caution, as icy conditions may develop.

The advisory affects multiple counties across Middle Tennessee, including Montgomery County, Robertson County, Davidson County, Stewart County, Houston County, and Humphreys County, among others. As the region braces for this Arctic blast, residents should ensure they have adequate heating sources, check on vulnerable neighbors, and take necessary steps to protect pets and exposed plumbing.

For the latest updates and road conditions, call 511 or check with local authorities. Stay safe and stay warm.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.