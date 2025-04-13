77.2 F
Spring Season Ends for Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Following Florida Gulf Coast Defeat

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Season Ends with 7-0 Loss at Florida Gulf Coast. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Season Ends with 7-0 Loss at Florida Gulf Coast. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisFort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team concluded its season with a 7-0 loss to Florida Gulf Coast, Sunday, at the FGCU Tennis Complex. 

Austin Peay (6-13, 1-7 ASUN) did not take the early lead as Florida Gulf Coast (12-13, 6-2 ASUN) took two doubles wins. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub fell 6-4 to Jonathan Baron and Hugo Magnusson on court one, and Tom Bolton and Glen Arnet fell 6-2 on court two to Guglielmo Stefanacci and Pablo Paternostro.

The Governors fell in straight sets in singles matches on courts one, three, four, and five. Giovanni Becchis fell 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 1-0 (10-3) to Baron on court two, and Javier Tortajada fell 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (10-4) to Christopher Smith on court six. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Jonathan Baron/Hugo Magnusson def. Sota Minami/Aeneas Schaub, 6-4
  2. Guglielmo Stefanacci/Pablo Paternostro def. Tom Bolton/Glen Arnet, 6-2
  3. Stavros Hadjivarnava/Harry Michalowski vs. Giovanni Becchis/Lucas Ranciaro, abandoned at 4-3

Singles

  1. Hugo Magnusson def. Sota Minami, 6-1, 6-2
  2. Jonathan Baron def. Giovanni Becchis, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 1-0 (10-3)
  3. Guglielmo Stefanacci def. Tom Bolton, 6-2, 7-5
  4. Pablo Paternostro def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-2, 6-0
  5. Ninad Raut def. Glen Arnet, 6-2, 6-2
  6. Christopher Smith def. Javier Tortajada, 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (10-4)
