Spring Season Ends for Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Following Florida Gulf Coast Defeat

Fort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team concluded its season with a 7-0 loss to Florida Gulf Coast, Sunday, at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (6-13, 1-7 ASUN) did not take the early lead as Florida Gulf Coast (12-13, 6-2 ASUN) took two doubles wins. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub fell 6-4 to Jonathan Baron and Hugo Magnusson on court one, and Tom Bolton and Glen Arnet fell 6-2 on court two to Guglielmo Stefanacci and Pablo Paternostro.

The Governors fell in straight sets in singles matches on courts one, three, four, and five. Giovanni Becchis fell 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 1-0 (10-3) to Baron on court two, and Javier Tortajada fell 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (10-4) to Christopher Smith on court six.

Results

Doubles

Singles